Acer's Predator gaming laptops come with a surround sound system

After revealing a somewhat redonkulous Predator G6 desktop at Gamescom 2015, Acer wants to take aim at the gaming laptop world with even more machines.

Introducing the Predator 15 and Predator 17, it's obvious Acer wants to take down Alienware as the best known name in the gaming laptop scene. Just going by aesthetics alone, the two predator machines look like flexing hulks compared to the slevete look on the latest Alienware 13 and Alienware 17 newer 17-inch mobile gaming platform.

Spec-wise, Acer has gone for broke with a maximum specification with an Intel Core i7-6700HQ Skylake processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 980m, enterprise level PCIe SSDs and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop even features a triple fan design and four built-in speakers backed by two subwoofer.

The Acer Predator 15 and Predator 17 will ship with Windows 10 in North America starting this November. Prices for the Predator 15 start at US$1,499.99 for the and $1,599.99 for the Predator 17.

Both machine will also be available in EMEA in November with prices starting at €1,599 for the Predator 15 and starting at €1,799 for the Predator 17. Before anyone else, both machines will be available in China for an introductory price of ¥16,999.

Handheld gaming

But that's the the tip of the iceberg. Acer announced further details on its gaming tablet, the Acer Predator 8; and 8-inch tablet featuring a 1,920 x 1,200 FHD display and Intel AtomTM x7 processor.

The tablet might sound like a Intel-powered copy of the Nvidia Shield tablet, but it does come packing a serious sound system with four front-facing speakers that produce virtual surround sound

The Acer Predator 8 GT-810 will be available in North America for $299.99 exclusively at Newegg for 2 weeks beginning on Nov. 6. After which, the gaming slate will come to other retailers nationwide.

EMEA territories will also have the tablet in October with prices starting at €349, and in China with prices starting at ¥2499.

Easy on the eyes

Last but not least Acer is also introducing two new gaming monitors equipped with Nvidia's flicker reducing G-Sync technology.

First up there's the Predator Z35, which touts an ultra wide 35-inch, 21:9 display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080. This monitor will begin shipping in North America this December with prices starting at $1199. In the following December the Z35 will also come to the EMEA with prices starting at €1,099.

The Predator XB1 series, on the other hand aims to give gamers a 27-inch 4K gaming option backed up by G-Sync. Gamers who prefer richer color can also opt to get the IPS panel version, but it also means drop the resolution to WQHD quality (2,560 x 1,440).

North American users will be able to purchase the The Predator XB1 Series monitor starting this November for $799.99 to start. Those in EMEA territories will get first dibs in October with prices starting at €699.