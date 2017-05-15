macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update makes getting Windows 10 Creators Update on Boot Camp easier

For those that love their Macs but just can’t away from Windows 10 for either work or play reasons, the macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update is for you.

With the fifth major update to macOS Sierra since its release, Apple has at last enabled the Boot Camp version of Windows 10 to more easily receive the Creators Update that started rolling out to Windows 10 PCs in early April.

This means that Boot Camp users can install the Windows 10 Creators Update without the need for physical media (i.e. a USB disk image), as was the case before. If you wanted to get the Creators Update onto your Boot Camp machine before macOS 10.12.5, you’d have to download the update to a disk and install it manually through the Boot Camp Assistant.

The best of the rest

Admittedly, macOS 10.12.5 is a minor update, with the other highlights being more than welcome but honestly small potatoes. For instance, the update fixes reported audio issues for those with USB headphones, and vaguely increases Mac App Store compatibility with “future software updates.”

The latter sounds like Apple is laying the groundwork for the next version of macOS, likely to be unveiled next month at its WWDC event in San Jose, California.

That said, the update brings a litany of security fixes to bear, all of which are detailed on Apple’s support website right here. You can see the rest of the general macOS 10.12.5 update changes right here, too.

Keep your eyes peeled for hints of the next macOS version to be found within this update in the weeks leading up to WWDC 2017.