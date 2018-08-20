Logitech MX Vertical mouse aims to help you beat wrist-strain-related blues

Logitech has launched a new mouse in its MX range designed to be friendly to your wrist.

The Logitech MX Vertical is, as the name suggests, a vertical mouse, meaning that you use it in a handshake position – rather than having your hand rest on the top of the mouse – and that helps to reduce the strain on your forearm and wrist.

Logitech claims that the 57-degree vertical angle used in the design of the mouse has been scientifically tested, and reduces muscular activity by up to 10% compared to a standard mouse.

The ergonomic shape – which bears more than a passing resemblance to a miniature iron – is made to fit a variety of different sized hands, and the MX Vertical benefits from a textured rubber surface and a thumb rest to aid with grip.

Sensor switch

As for the actual tech spec of the mouse, it has a 4,000 DPI sensor, and there’s a cursor speed switch on the peripheral so you can adjust the DPI on-the-fly if needed.

The MX Vertical is a wireless mouse with a rechargeable battery that Logitech claims will last up to four months on a full charge, and it also allows for a quick ‘one-minute charge’ from which you’ll get three hours of use in an emergency.

An Easy Switch feature lets you seamlessly switch the mouse between two PCs without having to re-pair the device, certainly a boon for those who will be using the MX Vertical with more than one computer.

While a vertical mouse may not be for everyone – it does take some acclimatization to get used to the new hand position – if you’re suffering any wrist or arm strain type symptoms with your current mouse, it could well be worth exploring alternatives like this Logitech device.

How much does it cost? The MX Vertical will set you back £92.99 ($99.99 in the US – that’s about AU$135) and will go on sale in September, although you can pre-order the device direct from Logitech from today.