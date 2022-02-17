OnePlus Nord CE 2 live blog: today’s big mobile phone launch as it happens

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is far from a secret for the Chinese phone manufacturer, but we’re expecting to learn everything about the next gen cheap phone during the company’s next big live stream.

That’s set for later today (February 17) with the event starting at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT / 1:30pm GMT, or 12:30am AEDT on February 18.

The launch is set to take place on the company’s own website and through YouTube. You're able to watch the live stream for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 here.

Over the next few hours, we’ll be running you through everything we know so far about the Nord CE 2 as well as any last-minute leaks that pop up before the launch. Then when it begins, we’ll be talking you through everything announced on stage.