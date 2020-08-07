Juventus vs Lyon live stream: how to watch the Champions League restart from anywhere

With a 1-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus have a tricky task on their hands tonight if they're to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. But Lyon could be at a severe competitive disadvantage, having played just one match (a League Cup final defeat to PSG on penalities) since the French footballing authorities ended the season early at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Who will have what it takes? Follow our guide to watch a Juventus vs Lyon live stream and you'll find out - catch all the Champions League action online today the easy way.

Juventus vs Lyon live stream Today's Champions League game takes place behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, with kick-off at 9pm local time (CEST), which makes it an 8pm BST start in the UK and a 3pm ET/12pm PT whistle in the US. Don't miss out on your local streaming coverage - wherever you are, just grab a great VPN deal and you'll be to watch just like you would at home.

The Italians, on the other hand, have been in action until only recently, having completed a delayed Serie A campaign which saw them extend their Scudetto-winning streak to nine domestic titles in a row.

None of that matters tonight, though. What does is that Maurizio Sarri’s men lost to a Lucas Tousart goal in the first leg way back in February. It may have been Juventus' first and only defeat of the Champions League campaign, but it illustrated the Bianconeri's vulnerability at the back to pace. If Rudi Garcia’s Lyon can blow away the cobwebs, their lightning counter attacking style will likely pose Juve's defence further problems this evening.

Further complicating matters for Juventus, Paulo Dybala is set for a late fitness test, while Matteo De Sciglio and Douglas Costa are both definitely ruled out for the home side. Memphis Depay, meanwhile, is available once again for Lyon after missing the first leg due to injury - but left back Youssouf Kone is ruled out for the visitors.

It's all set up to be a cracking game in Turin today, so read on to find out how to watch Juventus vs Lyon and get a Champions League live stream from anywhere in the world this Friday.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for tonight's match in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into this fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the rejigged 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sport 2 channel with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Juventus vs Lyon in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it's been busy showing 340 matches across the two competitions this season - including tonight's clash in Turin. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TNT and UniMas - available through OTT services like fuboTV and Sling TV. Kick-off for tonight's match is 3pm ET, 12pm PT and you can tune in just like you normally would, even if you're abroad, by using a VPN as per our guide above.



How to watch Juventus vs Lyon and live stream the Champions League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Juventus vs Lyon. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Juventus vs Lyon in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture for the remainder of the season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Juventus vs Lyon kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday morning.

How to watch Juventus vs Lyon in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including this match, which will be shown Sky Sport 8 with coverage starting at 7am NZST early Saturday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Champions League match in India