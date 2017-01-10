Jaguar and GoPro team up to create the ultimate dashcam app

Recording yourself driving is a dangerous idea – and especially costly if you're behind the wheel of a high-end sports car. So what if your luxury vehicle came with a special app that let you put together a highlight reel of your sweet driving skills, hands-free?

Prestigious automaker Jaguar has heard your call, and has teamed up with GoPro to produce ReRun, an app designed to record "high-quality video with real-time performance data" as you hit the road in one of Jaguar's newly announced F-Type 18MY sports cars.

The top-shelf vehicle can connect to a GoPro camera placed on the dash and create a series of clips from your drive, complete with overlaid data such as speed, throttle, gear selection, and steering wheel angle to match the footage – turning the final product into something like a real-life Forza Horizon 3 replay.

To use ReRun, you'll need an iOS device and your choice of either the GoPro Hero5 Black , Hero5 Session , Hero4 Black or Hero4 Silver camera.

A Jaguar representative tells us an Android port of the app will follow soon after the iOS version. The app is currently available in English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

The F-Type's built-in Touch Pro system – the console that makes up the 'brains' of the luxury vehicle – does more than sync up with a dash cam.

The 60GB SSD and 4G connection inside the car allows for speedy GPS navigation, a decent-sized Spotify library, and alerts for things like nearby parking availability and fuel stations.

Not surprisingly, you'll need to shell out some serious green for all this tech-fuelled fun. The new F-Type starts at £51,450 (about $62,600/AU$85,100) and climbs to a staggering £110,000 (about $134,000/AU$182,000) should you spring for the cushiest model.

However, if the partnership is a success we could see GoPro teaming up with other car makers (read: more affordable ones) for similar apps and experiences. We'll keep our Jetta-driving fingers crossed.