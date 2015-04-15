Watch Anne Robinson watching porn

There is a theory that the content of porn has a massive impact on the sex lives of young - and perhaps not so young - people. The problem is twofold. One is the ridiculous nature of pornography and the absurd caricature of sex that it portrays. The other is that porn is very accessible and graphic, and increasingly defining what people expect in real life.

In the video with Anne Robinson, made for the Guardian by 20-year-old Grace Campbell, the Watchdog presenter enjoys her first look at porn. Her reaction is actually far more interesting than you might think.

This is everything you need to know about the UK porn block

For a start, Robinson doesn't care what people watch, and wants as few things banned as possible - a stance that some UK politicians might want to take note of.

We've included the video below, but while it doesn't contain any porn images, it does contain some sounds of porn. It also contains Anne Robinson describing an act that we had no idea we'd hear her describe when we arose for work this morning. Thanks, internet.

Campbell talks very honestly too about how she has experienced partners trying things that they've seen in adult material, but without bothering to ask if it's okay first. No one in this video is trying to ban porn though, which is the only reason we're mentioning it at all, because a hysterical overreaction serves nobody's best interests.

But the overall message is a good one.