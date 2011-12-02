Google+ Hangouts adds free voice calls in the US

Google+ users in North America can now make free phone calls using Hangouts

Google+ users in the US and Canada will now be able make free voice calls using the social network's Hangouts with Extras portal.

The new feature is specifically designed to make it easier to conference people into Hangout sessions while they're away from a computer.

Users can easily make calls from within a Hangout by clicking the invite users tab and selecting phone. Then just dial the number and you're all set.

The feature can also be used simply to make free phone calls to anyone in North America without a Google Voice account as the company seeks to improve the number of users frequenting the service.

Google Voice users have been able to make free calls to each other for some time.

Dialing into a room

Google's Jarkko Oikarinen says: "We are constantly listening to feedback so that we can make Hangouts even better for Google+ users, and we're excited by the really cool ways people are using the product.

"Today we're making it possible to make phone calls from inside a hangout, so you can dial people into the room from wherever they're at. (Helpful for party lines and conference calls alike.)

Hangouts is probably the neatest feature on Google+ so encouraging more users to give them a try by dangling a free phone calls carrot is probably a wise move.

Via: TechCrunch