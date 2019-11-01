The best Instax Mini prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

🎁 Looking for the best Fujifilm Instax Mini prices? These instant cameras have been a huge hit in recent years as quirky gifts or a way to create tangible photographs in an increasingly always-online world. There are plenty of designs to choose from today too with options to suits youngster and retro instant photo fans alike.

We're here to help you compare all the best deals on the most popular Instax Mini cameras, including the budget-friendly Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 and Mini 9, or the retro-themed instant cameras like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 or Instax Mini 90. That's not forgetting the likes of the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 and SQ6 series too.

Prices alone might not be enough though, so we've given each of these Instax Mini cameras a rundown of information to help you choose the one that's right for you. The fun cameras are always highly sought after popular during the summer months for outdoor holiday snaps and their popularity shoots up as a fun Christmas presents too.

The best Black Friday Instax Mini prices and deals

Still holding out for that perfect shot at an amazing price? If the offers below don't suit, be sure to stick around for Black Friday. You may find big savings on earlier Instax Mini models and could even grab a deal on the latest offerings as well. We'll be tracking all the prices throughout the shopping season over on our Black Friday deals page, so stay in touch to be the first to know.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 prices

The cheapest Instax Mini camera

Film type: Instax Mini | Image size: 6.2x4.6cm | Lens: 60mm f/12.7 | Exposure modes: Sunny, Cloudy, Indoor and Hi-key | Flash: Built-in (cannot be deactivated) | Self-timer: No | Viewfinder: Optical

Fun to use

Clearance deals can be cheap

Lacks a selfie mirror

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 is one of the most popular instant cameras on the planet thanks to its super cheap price and bold, cheerful and colourful design. Simple to use and with brightness controls, built-in flash and cool 1.8-inch x 2.4-inch images printed straight from the camera, this really is a bargain. But could you be tempted by the newer Instax Mini 9?

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 requires two AA batteries and is available in black, grape, raspberry, pink, blue and yellow.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 prices

The best Instax Mini for selfies

Film type: Instax Mini | Image size: 6.2x4.6cm | Lens: 60mm f/12.7 | Exposure modes: Sunny, Cloudy, Indoor and Hi-key | Flash: Built-in (cannot be deactivated) | Self-timer: No | Viewfinder: Optical

Selfie mirror included

Not much more than the Mini 8 now

Mirror aside, it's the same as the 8

There's really only one difference between the Instax Mini 8 and the Instax Mini 9 and it's a tiny little mirror. The Instax Mini 9 has a small mirror next to the lens, making lining up selfies much easier and ensuring a more accurate picture. The newer Mini 9 is slightly more expensive than the Mini 8, but consider this: if you're likely to be taking a lot of selfies, the mirror could save you a small fortune on film costs as you'll have fewer wonky, poorly framed snaps. If the price is right for the colour you want, this is the one we'd go for.

The Instax Mini 9 requires two AA batteries and is available in cobalt blue, flamingo pink, ice blue, smoky white and lime green.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 prices

Same Instax fun, in a grown up chassis

Film type: Instax Mini | Image size: 6.2x4.6cm | Lens: 60mm f/12.7 | Exposure modes: High Key, Macro, Landscape, Fill-in Flash, Selfie, Timer Sunny, Cloudy, Indoor | Flash: Built-in (cannot be deactivated) | Self-timer: Yes | Viewfinder: Optical

Looks fantastic

Extra shooting options

Powered by CR2 batteries

There's certainly an argument that the Instax Mini 8 and 9 are aimed towards a younger or more casual market with its bright pastel colours and chunky build. But there are some slicker options available for not much more - namely the Fujifilm Instax Mini 70.

The Instax Mini 70 features more technical control options and shooting modes than the Mini 8/9 and takes better pictures in the dark. It comes with the selfie mirror as standard too. With a smoother metallic paint job, it loses the toyish vibe of the above models for something much more professional looking while maintaining the compact instant camera vibe. If you'd feel silly holding the Instax Mini 8, but want a similar design, this is your best bet.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 runs off two CR2 batteries and is available in moon white, canary yellow, island blue, passion red, stardust gold and midnight black.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 prices

Retro chic with extra features

Film type: Instax Mini | Image size: 6.2x4.6cm | Lens: 60mm f/12.7 | Shooting modes: Party, Kids, Landscape, Macro, Double Exposure, Bulb | Flash: Built-in | Self-timer: Yes | Viewfinder: Optical

Rechargeable battery

Can disable the flash

Double-exposure option

If you're looking for something with a more retro feel then it's hard to beat the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 and its traditional leather-style binding. As you can see in the price comparison chart below, it's also the most expensive of the Instax Mini cameras in Fujifilm's range.

You're not just paying for the old-school vibe though. Bulb modes ensure you won't get pictures that are too blurry or dark. On the other side of the scale, this is the first Instax Mini camera that allows you to turn off the flash, meaning you won't get any images with way too much white light. A double-exposure mode allows you to put two images on one piece of film too.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 instant camera is powered by a rechargeable NP-45A lithium battery making it the only rechargeable Instax Mini camera from Fujifilm. Colour options are much more modest than the other Instax Minis as the only differences are in the leather-style wrap finishes where you can choose between brown or Neo Classic (black).

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 prices

Check before you print with the digital display

Film type: Instax Square film | Image size: 6.2x6.2cm | Lens: 28mm f/2.4 | Shooting modes: Standard, bulb, double exposure | Flash: Built-in (with flash suppression mode) | Self-timer: Yes | Viewfinder: LCD screen

Prints square images

Digital technology

Review images before printing

Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ10 camera sits somewhere between its Mini and Wide range, using new-fangled square-format film and boasting digital camera functionality that the Japanese manufacturer hopes will appeal to a younger, more tech-savvy audience.

The most notable feature of the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 is the ability to review and edit your shots via a small LCD display on the rear of the camera. Unfortunately, the digital camera element lets the SQ10 down a bit, as the image quality can't rival other digital cameras – or smartphones. A fun piece of kit, and if you'd like more control over images and the ability to adjust and edit in-camera, it's a good fit.

Fujifilm Instax SQ6

Square images, printed instantly

Film type: Instax Square film | Image size: 6.2x6.2cm | Lens: 65.75mm f/12.6 | Minimum shooting distance: 30cm | Shooting modes: Automatic, Macro, Normal, Landscape, Double Exposure, Lighten, Darken | Flash: Built-in (with flash suppression mode) | Self-timer: Yes | Viewfinder: Optical

Prints square images

Included coloured flash filters

Expensive compared to other models

If the SQ10 is a bit more than you were thinking of paying but you're still a fan of the Square Fujifilm Instax series, then let's take a look at the SQ6. Both print in the square format, but have some notable differences elsewhere. The SQ6 is an analogue camera like the cheaper Instax models, so images are printed straight away when shooting. This model lack's the SQ10's extra shooting modes and flash options too.

We do prefer the physical design of the SQ6, as the SQ10 sometimes reminds us of a divers camera, while the former has a classic retro feel. When all's said and done though, it depends on if you want the stylish camera or the digital camera/printer that allows you to judge an image before printing it out. If you know you're prone to maybe taking a few poor pictures you may end up saving a lot of money with the digital camera instead of paying for extra film sheets.

Instax Mini Film and Instax Square Film packs

Looking for some extra Fujifilm Instax Mini film packs? We've compared the best deals from multiple retailers in our price comparison charts below. The cheapest packs usually have 10 or 20 Instax Mini film papers to print out your latest photos. Take a look at the options further down the chart and you'll see prices for larger packs too.

These first set of film packs are compatible the Instax Mini cameras on this page. If you're picking up film for one of the Square series (SQ6 and SQ10) you'll need to scroll down a bit more and pick up the Square Film packs instead.