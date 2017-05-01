Huawei’s P10 and P10 Plus will land in Australia later this month

Following on the local launch of its well-received Mate 9 phablet, Chinese phone-maker Huawei is returning to Australian shores on May 25 with the release of its latest flagship handsets, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus.

Continuing its successful relationship with renowned camera company Leica, the P10 and P10 Plus will be Huawei’s first ever phones to feature Leica-powered sensors on both the front and back on the phone.

The selfie cameras have a F/1.9 aperture and 8MP resolution for high quality pictures in low light situations, while the primary cameras pack 12-megapixel RGB and 20-megapixel monochrome lenses.

Improving on the camera setups featured on the Huawei Mate 9 and last year's P9, the new phones boast Dual-Camera 2.0 (with a special ‘Pro’ version on the P10 Plus), which is said to incorporate all-new 3D facial recognition technology that will find faces and capture them quicker than ever before.

You'll Leica this phone a lot

Each phone also promises dynamic illumination functionality that uses an auto-sensing algorithm capable of tracking lighting and adjusting shutter speed, white balance and more on the fly.

In terms of raw power, the P10 and P10 Plus uses the same 64-bit octa-core Kirin 960 processor that was inside the Huawei Mate 9, as well as a Mali G71 GPU. The P10 will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the P10 Plus offers a whopping 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The P10 will be available at Vodafone, Optus and Virgin Mobile stores in Graphite Black, Prestige Gold (exclusive to Vodafone) and Dazzling Blue (exclusive to Optus) for $899. The P10 will only be available in Graphite Black from selected retailers at a price of $1,099.