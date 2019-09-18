Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Band 4 and more leaked ahead of Mate 30 launch

The Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro are being announced on September 19 (tomorrow at the time of writing), but they almost certainly won’t be alone, and a new leak has detailed several products that are likely to be announced alongside them.

First up there’s the Huawei Watch GT 2. We’ve heard about this a number of times before, but now have a clearer idea of the specs.

According to AndroidHeadlines – which is behind all of today’s Huawei leaks – there will be a small model with a 42mm case, a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, a 390 x 390 resolution and dimensions of 41.8 x 41.8 x 9.4mm.

Then there will also be a larger model with a 46mm case, a 1.39-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED display, and dimensions of 45.9 x 45.9 x 10.7mm. The source adds that the small Huawei Watch GT 2 will have a 20mm strap while the large one will use a 22mm one, and that the small model won’t have a microphone and probably won’t have LTE.

However, they have no information on whether the larger model will have those features, just that the smaller one won’t. Both models apparently use Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset and sport GPS, a heart rate monitor, and water resistance to 50 meters.

Interestingly, the Watch GT 2 apparently comes in four different styles, which the source has included images of, and which seem to show versions both with and without a large bezel.

Image 1 of 4 This is apparently the Huawei Watch GT 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) Image 2 of 4 This could be the Huawei Band 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines) Image 3 of 4 This is supposedly a Huawei TV (Image credit: Android Headlines) Image 4 of 4 Here's a leaked strap for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Moving on, a new Huawei fitness tracker which is likely to be the Huawei Band 4 or Huawei Band 4 Pro has also leaked. However, all we have are images that show a fairly similar design to the previous model. You can however make out both a heart rate monitor and Sp02 sensor, along with a repositioned USB connector for charging.

Next up, there’s a Huawei TV running the company’s HarmonyOS. Details are light on this too, but apparently it has a pop-up camera and may put a focus on audio.

The MediaPad M6 will also reportedly make an appearance at the Huawei Mate 30 event. This is an Android tablet and it has previously been announced, but so far has mostly only been available in China, so this suggests it’s getting a wider release.

With a Kirin 980 chipset and a screen which – in the larger size – comes in at 10.8 inches and 2560 x 1600 it could be one of the more impressive Android tablets to have launched in a while. Though notably it might lack Google apps, including the Play Store, due to Huawei’s ongoing issues.

Finally, the site has also leaked a case for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design. It’s an official case with a leather strap, but it’s not clear whether a similar case will be available for the more mainstream Mate 30 models. We should find out very soon.

The Google Pixel 4 is also coming soon

Via XDA Developers