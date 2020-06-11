How to watch What We Do In The Shadows online: stream season 2 from anywhere

Before he was something of a household name, Academy Award winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) directed a cult 2014 horror-comedy about a group of misfit vampires living together in a dreary New Zealand suburb. Fast forward to 2020 and it's now a hit TV show with two runs under its belt and another one in the works. Here's how to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 online from anywhere.

What We Do In The Shadows season 2 What We Do In The Shadows season 2 ended on June 10 in the US, and cord cutters can watch the latest episodes on demand with Sling TV, where a FREE trial is on offer. From June 11, season 2 comes to the UK and episodes will be shown Thursday nights at 10pm BST on BBC Two - so iPlayer is the obvious streaming choice.

For anyone new to the show, What We Do In the Shadows follows the lives of Nandor the Relentless, Laszlo Cravensworth, Nadja and Colin Robinson - four vamps who live together in a different dull locale - Staten Island, New York.

The quartet of bloodsuckers is nominally led by Nandor, played by 41-year-old British actor Kayvan Novak. Some readers may recognize him from the shows like Fonejacker, or the film Four Lions, but in this instance he's all-vampire and is loyally served by his 'patient familiar', Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who dreams of one day becoming undead himself - because of a certain Antonio Banderas movie.

Nandor's chief rival is English nobleman Laszlo Cravensworth - the always-hilarious Matt Berry of The IT Crowd, Mighty Boosh and Year of the Rabbit fame. In What We Do In The Shadows, he's married to his vampire and roomie Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), though their relationship might not be quite what it seems.

The bloodsucking household is rounded out by a Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), a 'daywalker' vampire who the others secretly envy because he displays few outward signs of vampirism and is thus able to walk among the living - and even hold down an office job that pays most of the rent.

Whether you're new to this ridiculous, supernatural mockumentary - which is also one of best Hulu shows around right now - or can't wait to see who gets it in the neck next, here's how to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere right now.

Watch What We Do In The Shadows online from outside your country

The global Covid-19 lockdown is gradually easing in parts of the world, and that means the idea of international travel is no longer as crazy a notion as it was a couple of months ago. When you find yourself abroad, you may notice that the streaming services you normally use at home don't work as expected. This is because of geo-blocking, but fear not - there's a simple solution.

You can get around these pesky digital borders using a VPN, which will allow you to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 and all your other favorite shows by changing your IP address back to your nation of residence. Which VPN is best for you? Let's take a look.

After extensive testing, our personal favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on pretty much whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, so that it thinks it is in a different location. We consider ExpressVPN to be the best because it's so easy and straightforward. It also has very fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free. Once you have it, go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' to virtually transport yourself home - it's super easy to do. Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you just need to go to your home broadcaster and then you're ready to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 from anywhere.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 in the UK for FREE

What We Do In The Shadows season 2 premiered on Thursday, June 11 in the UK, where it's shown by BBC Two at 10pm and will keep the same slot over the coming weeks. This means you can easily stream it online for free using the broadcaster's iPlayer digital service - provided you've got a valid TV license, of course. Out of the UK at the moment? Remember that by using a VPN you can access all the services and content you pay for back home, just like you normally would when contemplating whether to double-dunk a Hobnob.

How to watch Watch What We Do In The Shadows: stream season 2 for free in the US

FX aired the season 2 finale of What We Do In The Shadows on June 10, but it's still easy to watch episodes of the show on demand. To watch seasons 1 and 2 at your convenience, simply turn to Hulu, whose extensive streaming catalogue features every episode of What We Do In The Shadows to date. It costs an ultra-affordable $5.99 a month and there's even a FREE 1-month trial on offer. FX content is included with Sling TV and more specifically the FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial currently going. Normally priced at $30 a month, it's great value should you decided to keep it. And remember, US residents outside of the country can access these and any other service they might subscribe to from abroad by using a VPN.

How to watch What We Do In The Shadows season 2 online in Australia