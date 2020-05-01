How to watch Upload online: stream the new Greg Daniels comedy from anywhere

With the likes of Parks and Recreation and The Simpsons on his CV, there's understandable excitement surrounding Greg Daniels's latest project, Upload. The setting is decidedly less suburban, with the Amazon Original set in the near future of 2033 - one where "humans are able to 'upload' themselves into their preferred choice of afterlife." It's said to be equal measures hilarious and thought-provoking, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch Upload online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world.

Upload cheat sheet Release date: Friday, May 1 Number of episodes: 10 Available on: Amazon Prime Video (globally) Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Chris Williams, Kevin Bigley

Having been involved in a near-fatal car accident, app developer Nathan (played by The Flash star Robbie Amell) has to make the decision between major surgery and dying normally later in life - or having his consciousness “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.

He opts for the latter and is greeted by customer support representative Nora (Andy Also) in his digital version of heaven. The series follows the two as Nathan grows accustomed to life away from his loved ones, and the fact that his virtual-reality afterlife isn't the utopia he had hoped for.

Offering up a satirical view of the future, it looks set be a hit with tech heads and fans of Black Mirror - read on and we'll show you how to watch Upload online and stream every episode of the show from anywhere.

How to watch Upload on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Upload from outside your country

Upload is set to be released at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Amazon Prime Video isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Upload online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Upload from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Upload for free?

Yes and no.

In the truest sense, it's a negative, as you need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Upload which costs money.

However, if you want to see the glass as half-full, one of the best things about Amazon Prime is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the streaming platform has to offer, plus all of Prime's other benefits such as premium delivery services and Amazon Music - all for $12.99 per month or $119 for the year in the US and £7.99 per month or £79 for the year in the UK.

And as we've said, you can take advantage of a FREE Amazon Prime trial to see if its extensive entertainment catalogue and other benefits pack enough of a punch to merit your hard earned money in the long run.

5 more shows every Upload fan should check out - and where to watch them

Black Mirror: With its satirical look at how how technology manipulates our behaviour, Charlie Brooker's modern, dark satirical take on the Twilight Zone anthology style series appears to have been a major influence on Upload.

Watch in the US: Stream seasons 1-5 on Netflix

Stream seasons 1-5 on Netflix Watch in the UK: Stream seasons 1-5 on Netflix

Mr Robot: One of the best techy dramas of recent years, the four season show put Rami Malek on the map before his Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The show follows Elliot, a young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and as a vigilante hacker by night,.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy seasons 1-4 on Amazon Prime Video

Better Call Saul: If Ozark is the spiritual successor to Breaking Bad, then chances are you'll love its prequel, Better Call Saul. Charting the early career of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman (née Jimmy McGill) , it's also the work of Vince Gilligan and has no less than five seasons to it's name, so there's plenty of binge-watching potential here.

Watch in the US: Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC

Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC Watch in the UK: Stream all seasons on Netflix or buy from Amazon Prime Video

Devs: Created by The Beach writer Alex Garland, this science fiction thriller focuses on a young software engineer who works for a cutting-edge Silicon Valley tech company who suspects foul play after her boyfriend Sergei's apparent suicide.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1 on Hulu - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Stream via BBC iPlayer

Fargo: Noah Hawley’s riff on the Coen brothers' classic 1996 movie features more tales of Minnesotans gone bad and features a superb cast across all three of its self-contained seasons: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Colin Hanks and Ted Danson are just some of the stars to feature.