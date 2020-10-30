How to watch The Shining online: stream the classic 1980 horror movie from anywhere

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes - okay, enough. If you're in the mood for a hair raising tricycle ride through the yawning corridors of the Overlook Hotel this Halloween, here's how to watch The Shining online from anywhere.

The Shining cheat sheet Released: May 23, 1980 Director: Stanley Kubrick Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, Danny Lloyd Run time: 2 hr 26 mins Rating: R Stream now: Try Sling TV absolutely FREE

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 psychological horror is one of the greats of the genre - of any genre - an icon of cinema that pulses with menace from the moment Jack Torrance utters the line: "That just happens to be exactly what I'm looking for." Famous last words indeed.

Fun fact: Jack Nicholson actually improvised his iconic "Here's Johnny!" line in THAT bathroom scene, borrowing it from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - a show Kubrick wasn't familiar with because he'd been living in the UK at the time.

It's a film that warrants multiple viewings, because so much of it is open to interpretation. Is it a ghost story? Who's viewpoint can be trusted? Who is Jack Torrance? Who is Mr Grady? Was Jack ever nice to Wendy? And above all else, what on earth is Shining?

Come and enter Room 237 if you dare. Here's where you can watch The Shining online from anywhere.

How to watch The Shining from outside your home country

While there are myriad ways you can watch The Shining online, if you’re out of the country for work or abroad on vacation – not impossible now Covid-imposed travel restrictions are relaxing – you’ll have trouble accessing your VoD platforms of choice due to regional geo-blocks.

Luckily, there's a simple solution. Downloading a VPN allows you to watch movies and TV shows on your preferred VoD service, no matter where you’re located. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access regional film and TV content from anywhere.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Is The Shining available on Netflix?

Yes - but only for those of you lucky enough to live in Australia.

Netflix Australia carries the film as part of its extensive streaming catalogue, but due to various licensing arrangements, it's not part of the platform's line-up in other countries. In the absence of Netflix, here's where you can watch The Shining in the US, UK and Canada.

How to watch The Shining online in the US for FREE

Perhaps surprisingly, The Shining isn't on any of the main streaming platforms, but you can watch it through both FuboTV and Sling TV. You might not want to sign up to a new streaming platform just to watch a film, but the good news is that new subscribers can claim a FREE 7-day trial with either, meaning you can watch The Shining without paying a penny. Alternatively, you can rent or buy through any number of online streaming platforms. The one you're probably most familiar with, Amazon Prime Video, will rent it to you for $3.99 - or you can own it for 10 bucks and watch it as many times as you like.

How to watch The Shining: free online stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

If you're in the UK, you can stream The Shining on Amazon Prime Video. That means Amazon Prime members can watch at no additional cost. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. After that, an Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. Not in the UK but still want to watch The Shining on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address. Alternatively, you can rent The Shining from Amazon for £3.49 or but it for just 50p more (£3.99) - but why even drop the price of a pint on it when you can just get a free 30-day Prime trial instead?

How to watch the Shining and stream the movie online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can watch The Shining via streaming services Crave or Hollywood Suite. You can add either of them to your cable package (prices and terms vary), but we reckon the best option for most people is to take advantage of Crave's FREE 7-day trial. That way, you can keep the service if you like it - otherwise, you get to watch an all-time classics for free! And remember, with a good VPN in your suitcase , Canadians can watch their favorite streaming service wherever they are in the world.

Where to stream The Shining online in Australia

If you're Down Under, you can watch The Shining on Netflix Australia, which is available from AU$10.99 per month. It's also on Binge, which offers a 14-day FREE trial, and Foxtel Now. Don't forget that Aussies abroad - and those Down Under from other countries - can use a VPN to access the same streaming services and content they normally watch at home.