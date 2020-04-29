How to watch The Masked Singer online: stream the US show from anywhere

Think you know the difference between a turtle and an astronaut? Think again! The top-secret Fox singing competition will trample over all your assumptions like a rhino on heat - so here's how to watch The Masked Singer online and stream the rest of season 3 from anywhere in the world.

Note that minor spoilers might be found below, so divert your eyes if you're not fully up-to-date with the latest season of The Masked Singer in the US.

Based on the popular South Korean series King of Mask Singer, the show's premise is fairly self-explanatory - celebrities compete in a singing competition anonymously, with their identity protected by an outlandishly themed costume. Most recently, Poison singer Bret Michaels was voted off and discovered to be the voice behind the banana! Who knew the heavy metal frontman was an Andy Warhol fan?!

The US show, which also boasts UK and Australian versions, is hosted by actor Nick Canon and features a star-studded panel of permanent judges including TV personality Jenny McCarthy, singer-songerwriter Robin Thicke, global megastar Nicole Scherzinger and comedian Ken Jeong.

They're joined by regular guests, with The Masked Singer season 3, episode 14 welcoming none other than Gordon Ramsay to weigh in with his opinion before another contestant gets unmasked in the final six showdown.

Want to know what happens next? Read on and we'll explain how to watch The Masked Singer online and stream the show for free no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch The Masked Singer online in the US for FREE

Anyone with cable will find that watching The Masked Singer is easy, as it airs Wednesday nights at 8pm ET/PT on Fox. It's just as simple if you don't have a TV package, though, thanks to Hulu. Hulu offers all the latest episodes of the show for on-demand streaming and can be had from just $5.99 a month - it even offers a FREE 1-month trial, so you can watch the rest of The Masked Singer season 3 online without paying a penny. As an alternative, Sling TV's Blue package also includes Fox - but only in select markets. Head on over to see if your market is included. Anyone from the US who currently finds themselves abroad for whatever reason can access the streaming service they normally use and pay for by tapping into a VPN - details of how to do this are below.

How to watch The Masked Singer in Canada

The US version of The Masked Singer also airs live in Canada, with CTV hosting the show every Wednesday at the same time it's broadcast south of the border - so 8pm ET. The network offers an app that lets you live stream whatever's being shown. And as in the States, Canadians away from home can use the same streaming service they normally would by utilizing a VPN - read on for a full guide to doing just that.

How to watch The Masked Singer online from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home at this tricky time, don't despair. You can easily watch The Masked Singer from nearly anywhere, despite the pesky geo-blocking many services impose to region-locked content.

The solution to this comes in the form of a VPN, which changes your IP address so that you can access your favorite shows just like you would at home, including The Masked Singer.

This is particularly important if you're in countries like the UK or Australia, which both have their own versions of The Masked Singer - airing exclusively in these markets and at different times to the North American iteration of the show.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to the next big Masked Singer reveal as it happens.