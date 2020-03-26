How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine: stream every season online anywhere

Few sitcoms have captured the imagination of viewers in the way that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has. Now in its seventh season, the show is perfect to binge if you're struggling for inspiration while self-isolating. Here's how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online - stream season 7 and every other hilarious episode no matter you are in the world with this guide.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 cheat sheet Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 premiered on February 6, 2020 in the US, where it's hosted by NBC. The season finale is currently scheduled for April 2 in America, but fans of the show once famously dumped by FOX need not fear - an eighth season has already been commissioned. While it's currently on NBC, seasons 1-6 can be easily streamed on Hulu in the US and the show is also offered on-demand by Netflix in a number of countries.

The show first hit screens back in 2013, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 premiered on February 6 this year. It's been a huge hit since its inception; in fact, there was such an outcry after FOX cancelled the show after it fifth season that NBC snapped up the rights to Brooklyn Nine-Nine...the very next day.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series follows a team of mismatched detectives in the fictional 99th Precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn. Broadly speaking, it centers around the quirky relationship between Jake Peralta, an immature but talented detective played by Andy Samberg, and his commanding officer, the overly serious but eccentric Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). And for good measure, Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 adds some serious acting chops in the form of Oscar-winner and TV acting legend J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-man trilogy, Oz).

If that doesn't sound that hilarious to you, just know that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is another collaboration between Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the duo behind Parks and Recreation. Further bolstering Brooklyn Nine-Nine's credentials, Goor has also worked on The Daily Show, while Schur is behind recent hit The Good Place.

Convinced? Great. Here's how to watch Brooklyn Nine online - stream season 7 and the rest of the show in its entirely no matter where you with our guide.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

It's good news for Netflix subscribers, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on many of the service's international platforms. It's one of the best Netflix UK shows around and can also be found on Netflix Australia and Netflix Canada. However, what Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons you can watch on Netflix will vary by region, with details below on where you can stream older episodes where you are.

The latest season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 7, probably won't come to Netflix for a while, so read on to find out where you can catch the absolute latest episodes right now.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. While we're aware that most people aren't going anywhere in the immediate future, global travel will one day resume and, god forbid, you may even be stuck abroad.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online for free in the US

NBC is the home of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the US, with episodes airing weekly at 8.30pm on the channel. That means you have a couple of options when it comes to watching the show online. Those wanting to binge watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine from the start will find that great value streaming service Hulu an obvious place to start, as it offers every episode on-demand as part of its Hulu + Live TV package - check out its FREE 1-week trial and see how many seasons you can watch without paying a penny! It's one of the best Hulu shows around, so well worth checking out. Thereafter - and for those more up-to-date with things at the 99th Precinct - you can watch new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 and stream all of season 6 for free via NBC's website and companion apps. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine just as if you were at home.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 starts on E4 on Thursday, March 26, with episodes airing weekly at 9pm. That means you can watch it for free, either or on TV or on-demand after episodes air using the All 4 streaming service. Equally good news is you'll be able to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 on Netflix from March 28 - and the first five seasons are already on the streaming service now. So if you're completely new to the show and have Netflix, you can binge away - by which time there should be plenty of season 7 available to stream on All 4 (just remember to check the expiry date of these episodes and plan and plan accordingly). There are also various ways you can buy the show, such as through Amazon Prime Video, which is also offering the first six seasons. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favorite shows as usual.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine for free in Australia

It's looking pretty noice for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans Down Under. Not only are the first six seasons of the hit comedy available to watch on Netflix Australia, but free-to-air TV channel SBS is showing new season 7 episodes more or less in time with the US - which means they're available for online streaming just after they finish via the SBS On Demand streaming service (for 35 days each, timed from the original air date). For those looking to binge the show, Netflix looks like it represents the best value, as packages start from just AU$9.99 and can be cancelled at any time - so you could quite easily bring yourself up to speed for only a tenner. Options to buy seasons outright from other services cost considerably more than this - think $20+ or even $30+ in some instances. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 on SBS like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine for free online in Canada

Canadians wanting to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine are well catered for, whether they're well-versed in the shows gags or are picking it up from scratch. Those already familiar with the 99th Precinct and wanting to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 are ever luckier, as it's shown on Citytv - a cable channel, yes, but it serves up the latest episode for free streaming on its website for one week after the air date. After that, subscribers to the channel can create an account by verifying their details and watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 in its entirety on-demand. For newbies, Netflix Canada features the full back catalogue of show, so subscribers to the service - which starts at just $9.99 - can watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 1-6 as part of their package. Alternatively, you can buy all of season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Ninevia iTunes for $24.99. Episodes will come to the Apple platform once they've aired on TV, while all previous seasons are also available in their entirety on the service for the same price. Can't watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.