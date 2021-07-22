How to watch Archery at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is here (finally), and once again, we get to witness elite archers doing what they do best— shooting straight. Read on as we explain how to watch an Olympics archery live stream, including for free in many countries.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, South Korea swept all the gold medals in archery. And that wasn’t a one-off event - with 23 Olympic gold medals, this country has dominated archery for decades. In fact, tales of how South Korean archers train will sound borderline mythical to some.

But it’s not as one-sided as it seems, since some of the other contenders have trained exceptionally well despite the pandemic. Take America’s Brady Ellison. He fought off a career-ruining injury just a few years ago and is currently ranked the world’s best archer. In the women's field, we have Taiwan’s Lei Chien-Ying, Germany’s Lisa Unruh, and India’s Deepika Kumari, all of whom are exceptional archers.

In this article, we’ll provide you with key dates for the event and explain how you can watch archery at Olympics 2020 live from your country. Curious about dates for the other games and general viewing options? Check out this guide to learn everything about how to get an Olympics live stream all summer long.

- Mixed Team Final: Saturday, July 24 from 2:15pm JST / 6:15am BST / 1:15am ET

- Women's Team Final: Sunday, July 25 from 1:45pm JST / 5:45am BST / 12:45am ET

- Men's Team Final: Monday, July 26 from 1:45pm JST / 5:45am BST / 12:45am ET -

- Women's Individual Final: Friday, July 30 from 2:45pm JST / 6:45am BST / 1:45am ET

- Men's Individual Final: Saturday, July 31 from 2:45pm JST / 6:45am BST / 1:45am ET

Free Olympics archery live stream

Plenty of broadcasters across the globe are covering the Olympics, but not all of them are free-to-air. The official Olympics website is offering free live coverage and highlights of many of the sporting events, especially the major ones. However, if you’re looking for extensive coverage of the Olympics, it would help to rely on your domestic broadcasters.

In the UK, you have the BBC broadcasting the games on free-to-air TV and the iPlayer streaming service. Channel 7 in Australia, KTN in Kenya, TVNZ in New Zealand, and RTE in Ireland are all offering free live coverage. Keep reading to know more about how you can live stream archery at the 2020 Olympics.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

Sports fans wanting to watch an Olympics live stream in 2021 should be able to access their usual free or paid coverage from all over the world. While geo-blocking typically restricts coverage when overseas to local providers - and some places of work, study or even leisure may stop you from streaming because of bandwidth restrictions - there's a really easy way to solve these issues.

The answer is as simple as downloading and installing the best VPN service, which will then allow you to tell your computer, phone, tablet or other device that it's in a different country. This means you can tune in to your usual coverage from home, wherever you are, without having to resort to an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

FREE Olympics archery live stream in the UK

The BBC is famed for its excellent coverage of the Olympics and UK residents get to catch it all for free! BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast over 350 hours of live footage from Tokyo. If you don’t have access to a TV, you can still use the BBC iPlayer to stream the events live, but you need a valid TV license. In case you want more coverage of the sports events, you also have Discovery+ and Eurosport. Discovery+ streaming subscriptions begin at £4.99/month, and Eurosport’s streaming service starts at £6.99/month. Both the services run on Apple and Windows computers, on Samsung TV with Tizen 3.0 and later, Chromecast, and more. Not in the UK during the 2020 Olympic games? Don’t fret—with a VPN, you can catch all the events.

How to watch Olympics archery in the US with and without cable

On cable TV in the US, NBC has the broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics. If you have the network on your cable, then you can watch it online via the NBC streaming platform, too. For those who don’t use cable, there are other streaming services available that have the NBC channel, like Peacock TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and others. Peacock TV is available for a meagre price of $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for an annual plan) and comes with a FREE 7-day trial - though note that much of its programming schedule is given over to multi-sports coverage. This is great for general fans, but maybe a bit frustrating if you want end-to-end action of a specific discipline. Alternatively, Sling TV costs $35/month for the package you need for more comprehensive NBC access. Right now, it’s available for just $10 for the first month as part of a limited time deal. Both these streaming services are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, and on Android and iOS.

How to watch Olympics archery in Canada

Several broadcasters in Canada are covering the Tokyo Olympics. If you've got a cable subscription, you can catch the events on CBC, TSN, Sportsnet, and TLN. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services. While CBC’s OTT offering is free of cost, TSN and Sportsnet cost CAD 19.99/month on a monthly plan. TLN is the only broadcaster that doesn’t offer a standalone streaming service. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream archery at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Channel 7 has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics. The live coverage will also be broadcast for free on 7Mate and 7Two. If you’d like to view the games online (for free), you could stream it on 7Plus, Channel 7’s streaming service. 7plus is available on web browsers, iOS, Android, Telstra TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

More 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

If you're not in one of these countries, don't worry - the Olympics are being shown in most places around the world, though you might not luck out with free streaming and coverage levels vary considerably by location.

You can check what's on offer where you are with the help of the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.