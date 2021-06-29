Trending

Google WiFi gets surprise refresh with visual updates and a lower price

Google WiFi Gen 2 is now available

A Google Wifi Point Device Sitting On A Coffee Table
(Image credit: Google)

Google Wifi got an unexpected refresh this week, bringing the company's popular mesh wifi networking devices into its second generation. The new refresh brings visual improvements and a lower price than both Google Wifi's first generation and it's more premium Google Nest Wifi setup.

TechRadar has reached out to Google for comment on the new generation of networking devices and we will update this story when we hear back.

This story is developing...

