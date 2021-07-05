Google surprises with a hidden pinball game for iOS

Google is known for hidden Easter egg games throughout the years , such as Pac-Man, Atari Breakout and even a DVD screensaver, however a new one has appeared, in the form of pinball.

There was a time that a pinball game on Windows XP was the highlight of using the operating system to some, trying to beat the high score or just seeing what else could be done with the game. While there’s still others who want a remake of this for Windows 11, Google has seemingly filled this void for now.

Accessible only through the Google app on iPhone, it’s a great little timewaster that almost has us clamoring for a full version of it.

But as other Easter egg games go, this one can be a bit more challenging to find, as it’s not activated through a simple search phrase or a combination of buttons.

How do you find the game?

Unlike other Easter eggs from Google, this one requires a bit more effort than usual. You need to make sure that the app is updated to the latest version from the App Store first, then navigate to Tabs.

You’ll start to see some shapes appear from the bottom, and once you do, swipe up from the bottom. These shapes will then form as flippers, and by pressing either the left or right side of the screen, you will find yourself in a pinball game, trying to hit certain shapes to achieve a high score.

Very fun and very addictive on your iPhone. (Image credit: TechRadar)

It’s oddly addictive, especially when you’re trying to beat a high score. It’s only available on iPhone running iOS 13 and above, and not iPad (we tried), but it’s a great little game to play while you’re in a queue or you just have some time to kill.