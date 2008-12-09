PS3 leads consoles in user-generated content

Sony PS3 owners can certainly boast about their console being better than Nintendo Wii and Microsoft Xbox 360 in one area – that old Web 2.0 favourite, user-generated content (UGC).

Sony's Michael Denny recently heralded the success of online titles on the PS3 such as LittleBigPlanet, Buzz and SingStar.

Sony claims that LittleBigPlanet users have created nearly 180,000 levels to date, playing them over 22.4 million times online, while Buzz quiz fans have created over 100,000 quizzes for the game, played over seven million times.

"I think if you look at Worldwide Studios heritage in Europe, we always - whether it's internally or externally - work on innovative new products," Denny told gamesindustry.biz.

PS3 Home launching soon

"Although we've had the success in the social genre we want to move that on as well, like finding new experiences with LittleBigPlanet and user-generated content," added the Sony boss.

"In the console field that's an area we can rightly claim leadership to now. We want to look at more areas of that."

Sony is set to launch the much-hyped Home, its virtual online 3D social network for the PS3 in the coming days.

"With community spaces, SingStar is now an online community of over 300,000 users. With Buzz as well, look at that going online in terms of user-generated quizzes…Those have helped us transition those titles into an online space on PlayStation 3," added Denny.