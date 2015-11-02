Out and about with the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy

Fallout 4 is just a matter of days away, and we are SO ready to return to the Wasteland. This time we'll have two companions that will be helping us on our quest - Dogmeat the dog, and the trusty wearable Pip-Boy.

Unfortunately Bethesda wouldn't let us take Dogmeat for an early walkies, but it did send us a Pip-Boy, which anyone who ordered the special edition of the game will soon be receiving. The app isn't working right now - so we can't give you a full in-depth look at the collector's item - but that didn't stop us from taking it out for a walk in the park.

It's a pretty nifty little (well, actually quite big) toy, with a twistable frequency tuner, power lights, adjustable wrist strap and some other nice details that bring the game's companion device to life. Take a look through the gallery above to see it up close.