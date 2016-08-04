Nintendo NX's first games may have leaked, but console won't be as powerful as PS4

Nintendo NX, the company's upcoming new console, is getting a strong triple-A line-up of games, according to a new report.

The latest issue of MCV reports that Nintendo is working on a new Mario game, while Game Freak is said to be creating a Pokémon game.

Both of these will join Zelda: Breath of the Wild, previously announced, and are scheduled to appear within the first six months of the NX being on sale.

MCV also reports that Nintendo has been busy getting third party developers on board, with Sega, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Activision and Warner Bros said to already working on games.

'Between a PS3 and PS4'

Eurogamer recently broke the news that the NX will be a portable console that will connect to a TV when you're at home, and would also have a removable controller. MCV's sources said that the report was "100 per cent accurate".

However, things get a little less impressive later on. According to the report, the graphics of the NX will be "somewhere between a PS3 and PS4," with sources stating that Nintendo is targeting an audience somewhere between smartphone and console gamers.

Which, given everything else that's been leaked so far, sounds spot on. Nintendo has always been more interested in quality experiences than powerful consoles, to its benefit or detriment, and it's made it clear that it will be taking a similar path with the NX.

MCV quotes an exec who has gone on with the machine as saying "It's a nice bit of kit, a bit of a novelty, but a good one."

"It won't appeal to PS4 fans. Nintendo seems set on trying to upgrade smartphone gamers. That's going to be a big job for the marketing department."

Nintendo is set to launch the NX in March 2017, with a reveal rumored for September. The Pokémon game has us particularly intrigued - will it be the full-blown 3D Pokémon adventure we've been waiting so long for? Pretty please?