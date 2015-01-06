PlayStation Vue TV streaming service to launch on PS3 and PS4 soon

Sony has confirmed it is to launch the Vue TV streaming service in Q1 2015, meaning US PS4 and PS3 owners will be able to try it out soon.

PlayStation Vue is a TV streaming service that'll give you access to shows from plenty of big networks, including Viacom, CBS, Fox and NBC.

The service has launched as a Beta already, with 75 channel partnerships in tow, but it'll open up properly in the US over the next few months.

Like PlayStation Now, Vue will start up first in the US before, fingers crossed, coming to other territories later in the year. Sony has given us no word on this, though.

Room with a Vue

Vue is interesting because it's a little different to services like Netflix. It offers access to its channels as broadcast, and thee-day catch-up for each.

The benefit is obvious: you can get channels you'd normally have to sign up to a long contract for, without the commitment. However, as yet Sony has not announced any pricing plans for PlayStation Vue.

PlayStation Vue will initially be available on PS3 and PS4, although back in November when the service was first announced, Sony detailed its intention to bring Vue to handheld devices including iPads too.