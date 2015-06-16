10 must-see Nintendo games from E3 2015

With its E3 2015 Digital Event, Nintendo continued to do what it does best: deliver colorful, fun-looking, charming games that appeal to players of all ages. There weren't any huge blockbuster surprises, but many of Nintendo's most popular properties were on display, including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Star Fox and Animal Crossing.

If you want big explosions, cinematic experiences and scripted events, you'll probably have to look elsewhere, but for the types of gameplay that got most players hooked to begin with, it appears that Nintendo will deliver where it counts.