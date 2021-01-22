Fossil Gen 5 LTE now on sale, months earlier than expected

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE was announced not long ago with a ‘spring’ release date, which we took to mean between around March and June, but it’s actually already now on sale.

Or at least it is in the US, where it’s exclusive to Verizon. If you want to pick it up it will cost you $349 (roughly £260 / AU$450), or $14.54 per month for 24 months.

At the time of writing there’s no word on if or when the Fossil Gen 5 LTE will land in other countries like the UK and Australia, as it’s so far only been announced for the US, but other Fossil wearables have had wider availability, so the Gen 5 LTE might do so as well.

Added LTE

As the name suggests, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE is similar to the Fossil Gen 5, just with added LTE, meaning you can receive notifications, messages and phone calls on it, even when you’re away from your phone. This is Fossil’s first LTE wearable, so it’s quite a significant upgrade.

The rest of the specs though are much the same as the standard Fossil Gen 5. You get a 1.3-inch screen, a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, and a 400mAh battery.

In our review we praised the standard Fossil Gen 5 for its solid battery life, understated design, and speedy operation, so expect the same again here (though using LTE could hit the battery life).

However, we noted that the speaker was subpar and that it didn't have an ECG – the latter certainly hasn’t been fixed for the Gen 5 LTE, and we’re not aware of any changes to the speaker either, so bear those things in mind before buying it.

Via GSMArena