This AI could solve one of VR's biggest problems: motion sickness

One of the most persistent problems in virtual reality (VR) is that it makes many people feel nauseous, though VR headset developers are aware of the problem and are working to address it head on with improvements like more power and higher-res displays.

These solutions aren't always effective at cutting down motion sickness, however, and can even exacerbate the problem by increasing lag, which leads to motion blur and sickness.

Enter artificial intelligence (AI).

LG Display, in collaboration with Sogang University, is utilizing AI to banish motion sickness in VR, reports Business Korea.

The crux of the deep-learning tech is that it's transmutes low-resolution images into ultra-high resolution ones without tapping into an external memory source.

The team claims that the AI reduces system loads on VR displays, thus diminishing motion-to-photon latency and motion blur "to one fifth or less" of where it stands on headsets today.

There's no word on when we might see the AI in commercial applications, but it could mean massive improvements in the VR headset spacea if and when it's implemented.

While higher-end devices like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and HTC Vive Pro have reduced latency greatly, it's still present in lower-end and mobile VR headsets.

We could see LG Display and Sogang University's AI finding a home in these devices. We, and our stomachs, would certainly welcome it.

Via VentureBeat