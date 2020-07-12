England vs West Indies live stream: how to watch day 5 of the 1st Test online right now

Southampton's Ageas Bowl, or Rose Bowl in old money, has the distinction of being the first UK ground to welcome back Test cricket - and the 1st Test between England and the West Indies couldn't be more delicately poised going into the final day of action. Catch it all by following our guide as we explain how to watch England vs West Indies - live stream the match online from anywhere in the world today.

England vs West Indies live stream The 1st Test of this summer's England vs West Indies series takes place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8-12. Play starts at 11am BST every day and anyone without Sky can watch all the action with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

Ben Stokes and the home side have their work cut out for them heading into day 5 of the 1st Test this Sunday - and they'll need some exceptional bowling to escape with a draw, let alone have a chance to win the match.

England enter the final day on 204 & 284/8, which doesn't look overly promising compared to a West Indies opening haul of 318 runs. So the mission is clear, if daunting. To try and salvage anything from the Test, they'll need to bowl with both cunning and confidence - just like Windies tandem Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel have done over the last few days at the expense of their hosts.

A final wrinkle is this fascinating England vs West Indies 1st Test is that the match is taking place behind closed doors, which breaks new ground for a sport that typically likes to welcome everyone and their picnic basket. But now, it's being played in a 'bio-secure environment' that sees players forbidden from spitting on the red ball.

Has there ever been a better way to spend a summer Sunday than plonked in front of the telly, watching the cricket? If there is, we've yet to experience it. Read on as we explain how to watch an England vs West Indies live stream from anywhere right now.

How to watch England vs West Indies cricket from abroad

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia and the US looking to find out how to watch the cricket, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show an England vs West Indies live stream of the Test series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on Reddit.

How to watch England vs West Indies: live stream the 1st Test in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including this Test series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month. It will let you watch all of England vs West Indies Test series as well as the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, PGA Tour golf, F1 live stream action and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins each day of the Test at 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to live stream England vs West Indies 2020 in Australia

For cricket fans in Australia looking to watch this Test series, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service will be on hand with live coverage of England vs West Indies. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. And if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in Australia - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this week's England vs West Indies 1st Test. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. The Black Caps return to action this autumn, when the T20 World Cup gets going in October.

How to watch England vs West Indies: US live stream

For red ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action.