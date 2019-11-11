Disney Plus series WandaVision has started filming, Marvel's Kevin Feige says

Filming for the Disney Plus series WandaVision is now under way, making it the second live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series on the streaming service to reach that point. Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige mentioned this in a podcast interview with THR.

We already knew that filming was in progress for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel Disney Plus series that'll land in late 2020, but this is the first official confirmation that WandaVision is shooting. A production start date of November 4 was previously rumoured last month, and eagle-eyed photographers have snapped photos of the set being built going back to August.

"Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently shooting, and I just yesterday got back from the set of WandaVision, which is shooting," Feige says around the 37:50 mark in the interview.

He then elaborated further on the relationship between the Disney Plus shows and MCU movies:

"All of those characters will undergo transformative, (I hope) exciting experiences in that show, and then go into our movies. So they'll go back and forth. Some characters like we've announced, She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, and Moon Knight, you'll meet for the first time in a Disney Plus show, and then they'll go into the movies. But the MCU will now go back and forth."

The most experimental MCU spin-off yet?

The six-part WandaVision is being directed by Matt Shakman, who has a wide filmography spanning serious dramas like Mad Men and sitcoms like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Shakman has previously described the show as "a blend of classic sitcom and huge, epic Marvel action." The showrunner is Jac Schaeffer, who previously worked on the Black Widow movie.

In an MTV interview, star Paul Bettany described the place the show starts at as "so odd", before explaining that it morphs into the more familiar Marvel universe we're used to. Expect a pretty unusual blend of genres, then.

The cast certainly has comedy pedigree. Sitcom mainstay Kathryn Hahn will be seen in WandaVision, alongside the return of comic relief MCU supporting characters Jimmy Woo (Randall Park, one of the best parts of Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings, last seen in the mostly-bad Thor: The Dark World).

WandaVision is expected to debut in early 2021. Olsen will then star in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, out in May 2021.

Cheers, various users on Twitter.