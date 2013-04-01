Tim Cook apologizes to China over blasted warranty practices

After catching flack from the Chinese media about its warranty practices, Apple's CEO Tim Cook has issued an apology with a plan of action to rectify the situation.

A China Central Television Station report claimed Apple was providing better warranty service in other countries, while Chinese customers were only given repairs on broken parts, a practice that led to Cook writing his letter.

The lengthy note on Apple's Chinese website indicated the company would look into its "Three Guarantees," with Cook also remorseful about the company's lack of communication with Chinese consumers.

As a result, Cook stated Apple would institute new policy adjustments designed to make the process of repair, replacement or other warranty-related issues more consumer friendly.

Communication breakdown

Part of Apple's new plans includes better and clarified iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S repair policies, including extended warranties for devices repaired within the last year.

The model 4 phones can also now be replaced or have parts replaced and repaired under warranty within one year of purchase.

Apple will add "concise and clear" warranty explanations on its official website, with an eye towards answering many questions that were left unclear previously.

The company will also offer better training plus improve policing of Apple Authorized Service Providers. New training materials are already being offered to such staff.

Finally, Apple has opened up its site to allow feedback directly from consumers if they have any doubts or concerns about their service provider, including items that may fall outside the jurisdiction of the addressed changes.

This is clearly an issue Apple hopes to rectify swiftly, and should go a long way in keeping Chinese customers happy with the Cupertino company's products. This is particularly important as Apple looks to grow its presence in the Chinese market, possibly with the introduction of a budget iPhone.

Via CNET