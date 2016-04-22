AMD's hauntingly quiet Wraith Cooler now bundled with more CPUs

AMD has announced that it's now bundling its popular Wraith Cooler with more processors.

The good news is that the AMD FX-8350 and FX-6350 CPUs will now come with the Wraith to allow for quieter running and more overclocking potential out-of-the-box, compared to the previous stock cooler.

The FX-8350 with Wraith will be priced at $180 (around £125, or AU$230), with the FX-6350 pitching in at $130 (around £90, or AU$170). These processors join the FX-8370 and A10-7890K which already have this nifty cooling solution bundled.

AMD describes the Wraith as near-silent, and it's considerably bigger than the stock coolers which came before it with these CPUs.

All about the airflow

As we noted when the Wraith was first launched with the FX-8370, it has 24% more cooling fin surface area meaning 34% more airflow than its stock predecessor, so quite simply it doesn't have to work as hard to keep the CPU's temperature down.

The FX-8350 is an eight-core processor which runs at a base clock speed of 4GHz, and during our review we were able to hit a stable 4.7GHz overclocked using the AMD Overdrive software. AMD also notes that this has been certified a VR-ready CPU by HTC (makers of the Vive virtual reality headset).

The FX-6350 is a six-core CPU that boasts a base clock speed of 3.9GHz, and in our review we managed a 4.6GHz overclock. As already mentioned though, the Wraith being added into the bundle with these two processors will definitely boost overclocking potential from the get-go.

Later this year will see the release of AMD's much anticipated Zen processors, with the beefiest of these reportedly set to have no less than 32-cores.