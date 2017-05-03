Check out The Witcher 3 running at 8K in this new video

The Witcher 3 is one of the best looking games of all time at 1080p, but have you ever found yourself wishing you could watch it with sixteen times that amount of pixels?

Well thanks to a new video from Thirty IR you can do exactly that, although we’re going to go out on a limb and take a guess that you’re probably not in possession of an 8K monitor.

Even so, the high quality source material means that the footage looks incredible even on a lower-resolution 1080p monitor (and yes, calling a 1080p monitor ‘lower resolution’ still seems crazy to us as well).

The video itself, in all its 8K glory, is below.

But as well as bumping up the resolution to 8K, Thirty IR has also enabled most of the eye-candy available. You’ve got the famously resource intensive Nvidia Hairworks, as well as HBAO+.

Not unsurprisingly, running the game at this resolution requires a pretty beastly gaming PC, and Thirty IR certainly delivers with its two-rig setup containing a grand total of eight GPUs (four Nvidia GTX Titan Xps and four Nvidia GTX 1080 Tis), two CPUs (an Intel i7-6950x and an i7 3970x), and 96GB of RAM total (64GB in one PC, and 32GB in the other).

Especially amusing is that as well as requiring a powerful PC to run the game at this resolution, you’ll also need to make sure your PC is powerful enough to just run the video at 8K. We tried it on an i5-equipped 2012 MacBook, and the YouTube video turned into a slideshow until we turned its resolution down to a much less impressive 1080p.