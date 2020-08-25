Bretagne Classic 2020 live stream: how to watch the UCI WorldTour cycling from anywhere

Tuesday brings more action from the now hectic cycling calendar, as elite riders from around the world decend on Brittany for the 84th Bretagne Classic Ouest–France. A hilly 248.7 km circuit race that primarily laps around the Breton village of Plouay in western France, it features three demanding climbs sprinkled over its 13.65km-long lap (Côte du Lézot, Monté de Lann Payot and Côte du Pont-Neuf ). Follow our guide to get a Bretagne Classic Ouest–France live stream and watch Tuesday‘s UCI men's WorldTour action online wherever you are.

Bretagne Classic Ouest–France 2020 The Bretagne Classic is a one-day UCI WorldTour race taking place on Tuesday, August 25, with action starting in the small village of Plouay, around 9.40am local time (CEST), which is 8.40am BST in the UK and 3.40am ET/ 12.40am PT in the US. It's being live stream all over the world - including for FREE in some regions. Grab a headstart with our No. 1 reviewed VPN, which will ensure you can watch your home country coverage wherever you are in the world today.

Due to the mixed up nature of the cycling season thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of big names who would normally be involved here won't unfortunately be hitting the roads of Brittany, with many key riders focusing on the upcoming Tour de France. That presents an opportunity for up and coming riders and familiar names looking to establish themselves, such as former Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews who is back from injury.

He'll be hoping to emulate the success of last year's winner Sep Vanmarcke, whose victory in Breton no doubt helped cast aside the Belgian's memories of an unlucky and injury-hit early part of the season. The Bretagne Classic regularly ends in a sprint, last year's closing stages saw Vanmarcke finish in first a mere three seconds ahead of Lotto Soudal's Tiesj Benoot and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), who made up the podium in that order.

Who will prevail? There's only one way to know for sure. Read on for all the details of how to watch a Bretagne Classic live stream and catch all the UCI WorldTour cycling action online today.

How to watch a free Bretagne Classic live stream from abroad

If you want to watch Bretagne Classic Ouest–France 2020 but find yourself away from home when it airs, it will probably mean you're unable to access your usual WorldTour cycling live stream.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions, but we're pleased to say we can offer assistance in the form of a software recommendation - a VPN or Virtual Private Network being the only bit of kit you need to free yourself from such galling digital borders.

If you follow our expert advice - all of which is based on extensive, hands on testing - you'll find they're actually quite cheap, remarkably simple to use, and capable of way more than you thought they were. Here's where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've taken the time to try out all of the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best one around. It works across nearly all major platforms and offers super-fast connections to its many global servers - which are what you connect to when you want to quickly change your device's IP address to a different part of the world. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee ,plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TV, set-top box, and many more devices. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.View Deal

How to get a Bretagne Classic live stream in France and Europe

Good news! Today's Bretagne Classic Ouest–France race is being shown absolutely FREE of charge on French national TV, where France 3 will be airing the race and live streaming Bretagne Classic Ouest–France coverage on its website from 9am local time (CEST).

Yup, that means anyone located in France can stream all the action, on whatever device they're using, and watch it without paying a penny. The catch? Well, all the commentary will be, unsurprisingly, in French.

If that doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy, there's plenty of other coverage around the world, including in English. The choice is yours - just remember that by grabbing a 100% RISK-FREE ExpressVPN trial, you can significantly expand your live streaming options when you're away from home.

How to watch Bretagne Classic 2020: live stream today's race in the UK

For UK residents, Bretagne Classic is getting the Eurosport treatment that cycling competitions usually enjoy in the country. Live coverage starts on Eurosport 1 at 12.30pm BST - just when the race will be getting interesting following its 8.40am BST start. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99). Doing abroad? Save yourself some hassle by grabbing a VPN in advance so you can use the same streaming service you would at home.

How to watch Bretagne Classic 2020: US live stream details

NBC Sports is the usual home for elite cycling action in the US, but it isn’t showing this race unfortunately. Fear not however, as dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes will be showing the Bretagne Classic live and in full. The race is set to begin at 3.40am ET/ 12.40am PT, and the service costs $30 a month or $150 for a year of top-tier cycling races.

How to watch Bretagne Classic 2020: live stream cycling in Australia

This year, all you lucky Australians will get Eurosport's coverage of Bretagne Classic as well - but only if you're a Foxtel subscriber on cable...or take our recommendation and head straight for Eurosport's regional streaming service. That's all there is to it Down Under - unless you're away on holiday or business, of course. If that's the case, consider trying out a good VPN so you can travel knowing you'll be able to watch all the same content and streaming services you would back home. Coverage is due to start at 9.30pm AEST.

Bretagne Classic live stream 2020: how to watch the race online in Canada.