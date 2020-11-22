Black Friday smartwatch deals: all the best Apple Watch, Wear OS and Fitbit discounts

If you're scouring the Black Friday deals looking for a great new smartwatch, then you're in luck. We've put together this guide on all the best smartwatch deals in the UK and US and listed them below.

We're seeing loads of great Black Friday smartwatch deals across Apple Watches, Wear OS devices, Fitbits, and more. Some of these are on super-new devices, others show huge discounts on otherwise-expensive watches, so if you want a new wrist-mounted powerhouse, there will definitely be something below for you.

These great deals are here despite the fact Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't even here yet - but since retailers have all jumped the gun on their smartwatch sales, we can already see what the money off looks like.

If you've been thinking about buying a smartwatch in these Black Friday deals, and see something you like below, bear in mind it might sell out, so it might be worth acting fast.

Today's top smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Amazon

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Michael Kors Gen 5: £389 £205 at Amazon (save £184)

This newer smartwatch has a pretty meaty saving on it, which takes 47% off the price. This is a Wear OS smartwatch that will work on most smartwatches, and the deal is on the Rose / Silver version.

View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals in the US

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $279 $259.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a record-low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That's just a touch higher than the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker: $99 $70 at Best Buy

Pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker for $30 off with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great essential fitness tracker with an OLED display, water resistance down to160 feet, and up to 10 days of battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $179 $129 at Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $40 off discount with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Amazon

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $379 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $20 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $359.98 at Amazon (save $50)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $50 off the smartwatch. You can only currently buy the red variant at that price though, with other colors of the smartwatch costing more when we last updated this article.

View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals in the UK

Apple Watch 5 | Space Gray| 40mm | GPS + Cell: £499 £379 at Amazon (save £120)

This deal is on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5, but it does come with a cellular connection so you won't need to bring your phone with you everywhere. With a £112 saving this is a great price cut.View Deal

Apple Watch 5 | Silver | 40mm | GPS + Cell: £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109)

Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.

View Deal

Michael Kors Gen 5: £389 £205 at Amazon (save £184)

This newer smartwatch has a pretty meaty saving on it, which takes 47% off the price. This is a Wear OS smartwatch that will work on most smartwatches, and the deal is on the Rose / Silver version.

View Deal

Michael Kors Gen 4 Women's Smartwatch: £279 £111 at Amazon (save £168)

There's a huge 68% saving on this older Michael Kors smartwatch in red. The watch runs on Google's Wear OS and is designed for women's wrists.

View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 Men's smartwatch: £279 £149 at Amazon (save £130)

We gave the Fossil Gen 5 four stars out of five in our review, praising its understated design and long-lasting battery life. This deal saves you loads of money on a Wear OS smartwatch and found it one of the best Wear OS device we've used.

View Deal

Honor Watch GS Pro: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon (save £50)

This money off deal is a surprise seeing as the Honor Watch GS Pro just launched. It's a great rugged smartwatch with loads of fitness features, including loads that are great for wilderness adventurers.

View Deal

Honor Magic Watch 2 46mm: £159.99 £127.99 at Amazon (save £32)

The Honor Magic Watch is a great smartwatch, especially at this price. It has loads of fitness features, an understated design and a long-lasting battery. The 42mm version is also on sale but that doesn't have speakers like the 46mm.

42mm: £149.99 £99.89 at AmazonView Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Titanium: £599 £539 at Amazon (save £60)

If you're a fan of titanium smartwatches, or have a lot of money to spend on a new watch, this is for you - it's a super-pricey version of the Watch 3 but this money off makes it a better buy.

View Deal

Huawei Watch Fit: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon (save £30)

For a newly-launched smartwatch this is a pretty good deal, saving you £30 on a great device. The Watch Fit has plenty of sports features, a lightweight design and long-lasting battery. It was a great price to begin with so £30 off makes it even more tempting.

View Deal

See the best smartwatch deals in your region below.

See more offers with our roundup of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals.