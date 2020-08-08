Barcelona vs Napoli live stream: how to watch the Champions League from anywhere

The Champions League represents a final chance to salvage some silverware for La Liga giants Barcelona, who saw their domestic title bid slip away after Spanish football restarted this summer. They'll be keen to put all that behind them tonight, as they head into the second leg of a last-16 clash against Napoli currently deadlocked at 1-1 on aggregate. Read on as we explain how to watch Barcelona vs Napoli online and catch all the Champions League restart action as it happens today.

Barcelona vs Napoli live stream Tonight's Champions League 2nd leg fixture takes place behind closed doors at Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou stadium. Kick-off is 9pm local time (CEST), which is 8pm BST in the UK and 3pm ET/12pm PT in the US. And wherever you are, remember you can watch the same Champions League coverage you would at home - simply grab this great deal on the #1 rated VPN, ExpressVPN and follow our guide below if you have any questions.

Whichever side wins tonight will advance to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they'll face the winner of tonight's Bayern Munich vs Chelsea fixture. Barca could be considered favourites of a sort, having not suffered a defeat in their last 35 Champions League matches at Camp Nou. In fact, no Serie A side has managed to secure a victory at the home of the Catalan giants in the last 15 encounters.

However, things are delicately poised heading into tonight's clash. The first leg of Barcelona vs Napoli saw Antoine Griezmann earn the Catalan side a draw, with his second half strike cancelling out Dries Mertens opener for Napoli to leave it 1-1 on aggregate.

Both sides have injury and other availability concerns at this late stage in the season, with Barca set to be without the injured Samuel Umtiti, and suspended midfield duo of Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal. For Napoli, Kostas Manolas is ruled out due to a rib injury - but skipper Lorenzo Insigne appears to have recovered from a thigh problem and looks set to feature, providing a boost for the Serie A side.

It looks set to be an absolute cracker at Camp Nou tonight, so read on to find out how to watch Barcelona vs Napoli online and get a world-class Champions League live stream no matter where you are.

Europa League fan? Here's how to get a Europa League live stream

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for tonight's match in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into this fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming football like today's Barcelona vs Napoli match.View Deal

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK and tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sports 2 channel with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. So if you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport . com is where you need to go - enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch this Champions League game, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just like you would at home.

How to watch a Barcelona vs Napoli live stream in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it's been home to more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season - including tonight's clash at Camp Nou. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TV through TNT, UniMas or TUDN - popular OTT streaming services like fuboTV and Sling TV offer the channels - and also free trials. Kick-off for tonight's match is 3pm ET/12pm PT.



How to get a FREE Barcelona vs Napoli Champion League live stream in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Juventus vs Lyon. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Napoli in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport continues to show every single Champions League fixture live. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. The kick-off time for Barcelona vs Napoli in Australia is 5am AEST, early Sunday morning.

How to watch a Barcelona vs Napoli live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network has enjoyed the rights to over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition - including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 7am NZST. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in India today

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition that's left. The channel to head to for tonight's game is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 12.30am New Delhi time SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .