Spotify's new family package lets five people share one account

Spotify has announced that it will launch a new package that will let you add up to four people to your Spotify Premium account for a discounted price.

Spotify Family will allow all five members have their own Premium account on the same subscription, complete with their own playlists and the option of offline play, which should put an end to all the fighting over who gets to play what.

Each new member to the account will get 50% off Spotify Premium, which means that a family of five would pay $35.99 in one payment each month.

Spotify says the new service will roll out to all markets in the "coming weeks", so the days of your Cold Chisel playlist being interrupted by the squawk of Ariana Grande – or whatever it is kids are listening to now – will soon be behind you.