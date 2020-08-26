Asus ZenFone 7 release date, price, news and features

Following a handful of leaks and rumors the Asus ZenFone 7 is now official, and it's not alone, as it's landed alongside the higher-end Asus ZenFone 7 Pro.

We've already gone hands-on with the latter phone, so this article is focused primarily on the standard ZenFone 7 - though we will highlight where the ZenFone 7 Pro is different.

The Asus ZenFone 7 is an upper mid-range phone that has many of the same selling points as the Asus ZenFone 6, including a huge 5,000mAh battery and a motorized camera that flips up, so it can serve double duty as the rear and front snapper. But this time there are three lenses, a step up from the two of the ZenFone 7's predecessor.

And those are just the headline features - there's plenty more to the Asus ZenFone 7, from a high-end chipset to an all-screen design and more, so read on for all the details.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest upper mid-range phone from Asus

The latest upper mid-range phone from Asus When is it out? Hits Europe on September 1

Hits Europe on September 1 What will it cost? Likely around $750 / £570 / AU$1,040

Asus ZenFone 7 price and availability

The Asus ZenFone 7 is out now in Taiwan where it starts at 21,999 TWD (around $750 / £570 / AU$1,040). It's set to land in parts of Europe on September 1, but exact availability and pricing is still to be confirmed at the time of writing.

It's also unclear if or when the phone will go on sale in other parts of the world.

If you want the higher end Asus ZenFone 7 Pro then it's the same situation, but the price goes up to 27990 TWD (around $955 / £725 / AU$1,325).

Asus ZenFone 7 design and display

The Asus ZenFone 7 has a slightly curved glass back and a metal frame, like so many other smartphones. Its camera block looks a bit bigger than most, but otherwise this is a fairly standard look.

That is, until you flip the camera up so that it sits above the body of the phone and can be used for selfie shots. That mechanism is presumably why the block is bigger, and likely also contributes to the phone's hefty 230g weight and 165.1 x 77.3 x 9.6mm dimensions. There's also no water resistance rating, which is likely another casualty caused by the camera.

The Asus ZenFone 7 (Image credit: Asus)

However, having such a camera also means you get a truly all-screen design on the front, with no notch or punch-hole.

The screen is a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED one with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it similar to the likes of the OnePlus 8. Unlike that phone though there's no in-screen fingerprint scanner, rather that's placed in the power button on the right edge of the phone.

Note that all of this is true of the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro too - the only real differences with that phone are to do with the performance power and camera, as we'll get to below.

Asus ZenFone 7 camera and battery

The camera is the clear highlight of the Asus ZenFone 7, not so much for its core specs as for the fact that it flips up, so you can use the main sensors for selfies too. You can even flip it to in between angles, to get unusual views of things.

The setup includes a 64MP f/1.8 main lens, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto one (with 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one. Opt for the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro and you'll get optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main and telephoto cameras, but otherwise the setup is the same.

For video, both phones can record in up to 8K quality at 30fps.

The ZenFone 7 Pro (above) adds OIS to the camera mix (Image credit: TechRadar)

Moving on to the battery, that's also a key feature of the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro, as it's big at 5,000mAh. Both phones also support 30W fast charging, though neither includes wireless charging.

Interestingly, you also get more control over the charging than on most phones - you can set it to charge slowly for example, or only up to a certain level below 100%, which in the long term can decrease how worn out the battery becomes.

Asus ZenFone 7 specs and features

The Asus ZenFone 7 has a high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset (the same as you'll find in the OnePlus 8 range and US models of the Samsung Galaxy S20), coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Opt for the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro and you instead get the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (as found in US versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra), paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Both models support 5G, and both have a microSD card slot.