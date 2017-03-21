Are you the one person who takes your Xbox One to hotels? Then you’re in luck!

It’s definitely noticeable from recent firmware updates that we’re over halfway through this console generation.

Whereas the Xbox One ’s first three years of updates were spent adding essential functionality (such as external hard drive support ), we’ve now hit the stage where the majority of users are catered for, and updates have now turned to addressing the needs of much more niche users.

Travelling gamers, rejoice!

Take for example the forthcoming Xbox One update which will, amongst other things, give users the ability to access Wi-Fi networks that require a login through an internet browser.

We can’t imagine there are many people who often need to log their Xbox’s in on such Wi-Fi networks, but if you’re a business traveller that uses your console in hotels or perhaps a student that uses it on a college network then this update is about to make your life a lot easier.

Other features coming in the update include the ability to add custom gamer-pics, filter games by platform (Xbox One vs 360), and a new ‘Join broadcast’ button on your profile page to allow you to start watching streams at a moment’s notice.

A small set of improvements, but likely meaningful for a subset of Xbox fans.