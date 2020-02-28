Apple’s ridiculous $400 Mac Pro wheels are missing a key feature

Apple is asking for a huge $400 for wheels for its ultra-powerful (and expensive) Mac Pro , but it looks like these incredibly expensive wheels are missing a very important feature: there are no locks to prevent the Mac Pro from rolling away.

When Apple announced the price of the wheels, many of us were shocked that the company would see fit to charge people so much for what are essentially pretty basic additions, but the revelation that these wheels don’t come with locks, making them pretty pointless, makes the price of the wheels even more of a joke.

The lack of locks on the wheel was pointed out by Marques Brownlee on Twitter , who rightly points out that if you want to place the Mac Pro on your desk (or just keep it from rolling away), then don’t buy the wheels.

The Mac Pro starts at $5,999 (about £5,499, AU$9,999) for the base configuration. That’s a steep asking price, so you’d definitely not want it to roll off and get damaged.

High asking price

The $400 wheels aren’t the first time Apple has attracted derision thanks to its pricing strategy.

Alongside the reveal of the Mac Pro in 2019, Apple also announced the Pro Display XDR monitor for $4,999 (about £4,000, AU$7,150), which doesn’t even come with a monitor stand. That's sold separately for $999 (about £800, AU$1,400).

However, at least with the stand you could argue that it actually works. If Apple’s $400 Mac Pro wheels really don’t come with a lock to prevent the Mac Pro rolling away, then they will end up being both over priced and useless.

