AMD Ryzen 5000 leaks suggest an evolution in efficiency

Tantalizing new leaks about the next-generation AMD Ryzen APUs have recently surfaced. AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs have only just become available from retailers while the desktop versions haven’t even hit the streets. Yet, there’s already leaks surrounding the AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs.

Thanks to twitter user Patrick Schur ( @patrickschur_ ), we’re now getting an idea of what to expect from the “Van Gogh” line, which are geared towards low-powered devices like notebooks.

While we already reported on their possible existence earlier this summer , there wasn’t much info beyond that. The APU line was already expected to use Zen 2 architecture, for energy efficiency, as well as Navi GPU cores for a bump in graphics performance.

The tweet seems to back this up, also suggesting that the APUs can use LPDDR5 memory. This will provide not only a boost in data transfer speeds, but also better energy efficiency over LPDDR4, which the Ryzen 4000 line utilizes to great effect .

Of course, the TDP on the APUs – listed at a range of 7.5-18 watt – would be an boon for any lower-powered devices using something from the Van Gogh line. For comparison, the Ryzen 4000’s base model, the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U draws 10-25 watts.

We don’t know when to expect the Ryzen 5000 “Van Gogh” APUs – or their “Cezanne” desktop siblings, for that matter – since AMD has not made any official announcements. Considering AMD only announced their Ryzen 4000 desktop APUs in late July , we likely won’t get concrete information on the Ryzen 5000 from the company until just right before their release.

We are, however, starting to see leaks suggesting that the APUs are further along in the process than we may have guessed. Still, AMD has only just released their Ryzen 4000 line , so it’s reasonable to expect these new APUs to not see daylight until the current line has had a chance to shine.

We probably won’t see any of the Ryzen 5000 even being announced until 2021.