How to get great vacation deals and ideas with TripAdvisor

Our lives can become so busy in this fast-paced world that it can be almost impossible finding the time to plan a vacation, never mind take one.

Thankfully, TripAdvisor is on hand to help you locate, plan and even book your next vacation from a quick trip away for two to a full-blown family holiday, whether you're going to Dorset or Dubai.

TripAdvisor can be accessed through your web browser, but the Windows 10 app offers a bright, straightforward and effective user experience, and contains all the tools you need to make sure you get that vacation booked. It'll not only helps you find your dream vacation or track down the perfect restaurant, you can book directly from within the app itself.

It will also make finding great vacation deals - and ideas for new parts of the world to discover - easier than ever. Read on to find out how to how to get started.