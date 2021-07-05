Reliance Jio introduces emergency data loan pack of 1GB: Here's how to avail it

For many such occasions where we run out of mobile data and want to access the internet urgently, Reliance Jio has come out with an option to loan high-speed mobile data. The company will allow its prepaid users to take emergency data loans of 1GB each – up to 5GB.

The price of these 1GB data packs has been set at Rs. 11 by Jio and the users can pay the total amount, based on the data loan they take, at a later stage. In ideal scenarios, a GB of data should be enough for most people to carry out their tasks or play the game that they were stuck at and go choose another data plan that offers more data and probably longer validity.

That said, read the detailed guide below in case you want to know how this entire works and how you can avail a 1GB of data loan on Jio.

How to avail Jio emergency data loan facility from Jio:

Open MyJio App on your phone and go to the menu located on the top left of the page

A new tab - ‘Emergency Data Loan’ can be found under mobile services

Verify your Jio number visible at the top of the page

Tap ‘Proceed’ on the button at the bottom

Select the ‘Get emergency data’ option. You can also view the quantity of data loans available on your account on the same page

Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit

It is worth remembering that the loan plan gets activated immediately and can be paid at a later date. Jio’s website says that a user can avail more than 5 data loans when the payment of the previously availed microdata packs has been cleared.

Also, the data loan does not make any changes in the plan currently active on the phone which means that the validity and other benefits remain intact.

How to make payment for Jio emergency data loan

To make payment for the emergency data loan, users need to go to the same ‘Emergency Data Loan’ in the MyJio App where the total pending amount will be displayed. Users can choose to make payments by any of the various online payments mentioned there.

