New Zealand vs Ireland live stream: how to watch third Test Summer International rugby online from anywhere

After last weekend's heroics in Dunedin, Andy Farrell's Boys in Green head to Wellington with the prospect of a series win for the ages very much in their grasp as they take on New Zealand at the Sky Stadium.

Having lost the opening game of the Test series convincingly, Ireland levelled the series last Saturday in an eventful 12-23 victory over the 14-man All Blacks, marking the first time the tourists have won a match on the All Blacks home turf.

Read on as our guide explains how to get a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream and watch the the crucial third Test of this Summer International rugby series online from anywhere.

Two tries from Andrew Porter and 13 points from the boot of Johnny Sexton were enough to claim the victory - New Zealand's heaviest at home in 29 years - and set up this massive decider.

The tourists will be without Garry Ringrose due to concussion following Angus Ta'avao's reckless tackle on the Leinster star.

Ta'avao received a red card for the dangerous challenge and as a result will miss Saturday's game.

With last week's defeat ensuring that the All Blacks dropped to an all-time low of fourth in the world rankings, the hosts will be determined to claw back the series, but could the Irish pull off one of their greatest ever triumphs?

How to watch All Blacks vs Ireland: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Watch a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to use a VPN for New Zealand vs Ireland

Using a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Ireland is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from New Zealand, just head to Sky Sport (opens in new tab).

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland: live stream rugby in the UK and Ireland

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK and Ireland can watch New Zealand vs Ireland on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 8.05am BST/IST on Saturday morning. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch New Zealand vs Ireland on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch New Zealand vs Ireland on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream New Zealand vs Ireland for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Kick-off is set for 5.05pm AEST on Saturday afternoon. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream New Zealand vs Ireland

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the New Zealand vs Ireland game in the US, but be warned that kick-off set for 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT in the extremely early hours of Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website (opens in new tab). Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland: live stream rugby in South Africa