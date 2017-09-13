How to run old DOS programs in Windows 10

Are you overcome with a twinge of nostalgia when you remember battling against the forces of hell in Doom with nothing but a shotgun and a chainsaw? Do you long for the simplicity of earlier word processors like Microsoft Word 5.0 with no annoying spell checkers?

If so, you may be disappointed to learn that Windows 10 cannot run many classic DOS programs. In most cases if you try to run older programs, you'll just see an error message.

Luckily, the free and open source emulator DOSBox can mimic the functions of old-school MS-DOS systems and allow you to relive your glory days!

In this guide, we'll learn how to find the old programs and games you love as well as how to setup and install DOSBox on your system.