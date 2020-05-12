There are plenty of reasons to delete your TikTok account, whether you've just grown out of it or just need to take a break from the hugely popular social network, and luckily it's very simple to do so.

TikTok doesn't exactly hide its 'delete' button like other social media platforms or connectivity apps, and the option will totally wipe your account too, not just deactivate it like some.

So without further fuss, we'll explain how to permanently delete your TikTok account. Just remember, this option will totally wipe your data, so only do this if you're absolutely done with your account forever.

How to delete your TikTok account

When you're on the TikTok home page, press the 'Me' button in the bottom left to be brought to your account page. This should show you to see all your videos, and stats like your number of followers.

Now, press the menu button in the top-left of the screen - that's the one with three vertical dots. This'll bring you to a menu labelled 'Settings and privacy'. From here, select 'Manage my account'.

This menu has seven different options, but if you look right to the bottom, there's a 'Delete account' button - this can be a little hard to spot since it's so far from the other options. Select it.

You'll need to verify your account now in order to delete your TikTok account, so do so using your Google or Facebook account (depending on which you used to create your TikTok profile). When this is done, once again select the 'Delete Account' option, and in the pop-up window that appears, again select 'Delete'.

Now you'll be logged out from your account, but that account will also be totally deleted, so people won't be able to see your videos or likes.

It's worth pointing out if you try to log in to your deleted TikTok account you actually can, as long as you follow the prompts to reactivate it first.