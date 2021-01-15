You can score a $50 price cut on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - here's how

The all-new Galaxy Buds Pro were just released yesterday, and Samsung is already offering a fantastic deal on the noise canceling earbuds. For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro when you trade in an eligible audio device. That brings the cost down to $149.99, an incredible price for newly released premium earbuds.



To receive this deal from Samsung, you must select that you have a device to trade-in at checkout, and you'll receive an instant trade-in credit of up to $50. After you receive the Galaxy Buds Pro, you have 15 days to send in your old device, or you'll be charged the full amount from your original payment method. It's an easy way to save money if you already own a pair of Samsung headphones and are looking to upgrade to the latest and greatest.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are a direct competitor to Apple's AirPods Pro, which currently retail for $219. This limited-time offer from Samsung allows you to get the wireless earbuds for just $149.99, $69 less than the AirPods, and a fantastic price for high-end noise canceling earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $149.99 at Samsung

Samsung is offering a $50 discount on the all-new Galaxy Buds Pro when you trade in an eligible audio device. Samsung's most premium earbuds are sweat-resistant, feature active noise cancellation, and provide up to 20-hours of battery life.

Not in the US? See the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals in your region below.

