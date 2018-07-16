You can now pick up the Moto G6 for less than £200

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and there are some great deals to be had. One of our favourites is the new Moto G6 dipping below the magical £200 mark.

You'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of this deal, but if you are already signed up you can enjoy £40 off this top-notch budget handset.

The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 450 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie snapper, 64GB of storage, a microSD card and a 3,000mAh.

There's also a fingerprint scanner on the front of the phone and the screen arrives in the popular 18:9 aspect ratio, making it taller than the more traditional phone screen.

If this deal takes your fancy you'll need to act fast though, as it's only available until 11.59pm on July 17.

Motorola Moto G6 | was £239 now £199.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best low-cost smartphones around, and for those looking for great features for a small outlay look no further. You get dual rear cameras and a full HD display while also saving almost £40.View Deal

G6 Play gets a discount too

If your budget can't quite stretch to the Moto G6, Amazon is also offering £24 off its smaller sibling, the Moto G6 Play.

For just £135.99 you'll get 5.7-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 32GB of storage, a microSD slot and a sizable 4,000mAh.