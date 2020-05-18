Xiaomi to announce its first OLED TV and other products soon

Xiaomi is all set to announce a bunch of new devices in China soon. The company is expected to announce new Redmi K30i smartphones, Mi TVs with OLED panel, new RedmiBook 14, and more.

According to a report from 91mobiles , tipped by Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch at least five new products soon that also includes a smart speaker. Although the company hasn’t announced any event for the moment, the products could be launched in the coming months. Here is what we know about them.

Redmi K30i

Redmi K30 Racing Edition (Image credit: JD.com)

As of today, the Redmi K30 series consists of four devices - K30 5G, K30 4G, K30 Pro 5G, and the latest K30 Racing Edition with new Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset. The report suggests that the company is gearing up to launch yet another K30 series device dubbed “Redmi K30i”. The K30i is said to be a cheaper variant of Redmi K30 that launched in December 2019, and is expected to pack in 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The Redmi K30i is expected to come in two colours: white and purple. Further, the report also suggests that the device could be priced at CNY 1,799 which is approximately Rs 19,200. As of the specifications are concerned, the device is expected to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 chipset. Apart from the chipset, the Redmi K30i is rumoured to pack in 48MP quad rear cameras.

Mi TV with OLED panel

Mi TV s are quite popular in India as well as China. The company offers Mi Smart TVs from budget price, up to 4K TVs that cost over Rs 50,000. Xiaomi is expected to launch its first MiTV with an OLED panel, according to the leak. It will include a 65-inch OLED Mi TV as well as a 43-inch model, and Mi TV “Pro” 32-inch model with OLED panel.

RedmiBook 14

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Earlier this year, Xiaomi confirmed that it will be bringing its laptops to India. However, we have still not seen any laptops from the company yet. Xiaomi will be soon launching its second-gen RedmiBook 14 in China powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 series processors. It is tipped to come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop will be available in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

Everything else

(Image credit: Future)