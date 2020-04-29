Xiaomi looking to bring its laptops to India in the near future

Earlier this year, Xiaomi confirmed that it will be bringing its laptops to India, expanding the Mi lineup to beyond smartphones. While the company understandably has been rather silent about it, we have received a long-awaited update on the Mi Laptops and RedmiBooks.

It’s no secret that the current crisis has thrown product cycles off. With brands unable to announce or ship new products, they will look to the government for clarity on how to resume operations. Considering that Xiaomi plies most of its trade online, the coming period will be crucial for it.

In a recent partner meeting, Xiaomi India’s Manu Kumar Jain addressed the current situation and even talked a bit about upcoming products and the way ahead. One of the notable mentions was that the Mi/Redmi laptops will make their way to India soon, and we should hear more about it once the lockdown eases. Regardless, we expect it to be competitively priced in India.

He also confirmed that no new tablets, such as the MiPad series, will be coming to India — not really surprising considering the declining Android tablet market. There were no comments on other upcoming smartphones such as the Redmi K30 Pro or the Mi 10 Lite.

The Xiaomi RedmiBook has already cleared BIS certification, which confirms its launch in India. It remains to be seen which variants will make it to India. It joins the flagship Mi 10, the Poco F2 and the new robot vacuum cleaner as confirmed products on the horizon. These are expected to be joined by a couple of budget phones and lifestyle products.

India will be in a state of lockdown for at least a week more, after which it is expected that eCommerce and logistics companies will be allowed to selectively function. There are even talks of tech companies being allowed to function to better enable people to work remotely. Many smartphone brands have been holding on to their launches in India, which could all take place in the coming weeks, including the Xiaomi Mi 10.