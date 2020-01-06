Xiaomi files for RedmiBook trademark in India

Consumers in India might finally have their prayers answered for affordable Xiaomi laptops, as a trademark for ‘RedmiBook’ has been filed with the Intellectual Property agency.

Xiaomi’s lineup of affordable gaming and work-oriented Mi Laptops have often been eyed by those outside of China. A few years back, its Redmi sub-brand joined the same race with even more affordable ultrabooks. As the Chinese giant plans to further its footing in the non-smartphone segments, it seems like these laptops might be headed to India.

(Image credit: Intellectual Property India)

On the Intellectual Property India portal, a trademark for RedmiBook can be seen filed by Xiaomi Inc. Trademarks are a way for manufacturers to safeguard their upcoming products’ names. This could very well imply that Xiaomi is considering bringing its first wave of laptops to the country.

The latest notebook is the RedmiBook 13 which was unveiled alongside the Redmi K30 series in China in December. It sported a 13.3-inch Full HD display with a 178-degree field-of-view, 250 nits of max brightness and an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

On the inside, it is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with dual-heat pipes and a custom fan for better thermal performance. That is paired with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a dedicated Nvidia MX250 graphics card.

As for I/O, the Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 has two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port and an audio jack. The battery is rated at 40Whr which is claimed to run for 11 hours. The included 65W fast charger can take it to 50% in just about 35 minutes.

The base variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (~Rs 46,000) and goes up to CNY 5,199 (~Rs 53,000) for the higher specced variant. However, it needs to be noted that a trademark filing does not guarantee a device’s launch in the said market, and could have been done just to secure the rights.