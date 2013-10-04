TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for £52.98!

Welcome back deal hunters! This week we have more of the same, that is a selection of deals from the biggest internet retailers in the hope of saving you some money.
Of particular note this week is the Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for a measly £52.98. This saves you a penny over £27 on a capacious and speedy portable hard drive for all your backup and file sharing needs.
Also, not wanting to big up the Samsung hard drive department too much, but the Samsung EVO 500GB SSD is now only £252 over at Amazon.co.uk.
This means the best SSD we have tested to date is now at the magical 50p/GB mark, so those of you wanting to give your computer an upgrade you will really notice will be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. It may not be the cheapest out there now, but the combination of price and performance is hard to beat.
As ever, there are plenty more deals that we have dug out below, so cast your beady eye over them in case there is something you need and can save some money on.
STORAGE
- Samsung 840 EVO 500GB 2.5 inch Basic SATA Solid State Drive | Was: £289.99 Now: £252.37 | Amazon
- Samsung Pro SDD 256Gb | Was: £200.00 Now: £160.00 | Amazon
- Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Now: £52.98 | Amazon
PHONES
- Nokia Lumia 820 Sim-free - Black | Now: £182.00 | Amazon
TABLETS
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 Tablet 16GB White - free 16GB Micro SD Card | Now: £299.95 | John Lewis
- Samsung ATIV Tab 10.1 inch, Snapdragon S4, Windows RT | Was: £429.00 Now: £399.95 | John Lewis
COMPUTING
- ASRock Z87 PRO3 Motherboard | Was: £124.97 Now: £79.52 | Amazon
- Lenovo G580 Intel Pentium Dual Core 15.6in | Was: £399.99 Now: £329.99 | PC World
- Asus VivoBook S200E Touch | Was: £329.00 Now: £299.00 | Tesco
SCREENS
- Samsung UE39F5500 Smart 29in LED LCD TV (1080p) | Was: £449.00 Now: £399.00 | Currys
- Panasonic Viera TX-L39EM6B 39" LED TV | Was: £599.00 Now: £379.00 | Currys
- Acer S220HQLBrbd 21.5 inch HD LED Monitor | Was: £139.99 Now: £82.54 | CCLOnline
PRINTERS
- HP Officejet 6600 Wireless All-in-one Inkjet printer | Was: £99.99 Now: £79.00 | PC World
AUDIO
- JVC HAFX1X Xtreme Xplosives in Ear headphones | Was: £24.99 Now: £8.99 | Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 205 headphones | Was: £49.99 Now: £29.99 | Amazon
GAMING
- Max Payne 3 (PS3) | Now: £5.00 | Amazon
- Splinter Cell Blacklist (PS3) | Now: £23.98 | Zavvi
APPS
- iMPC Music Production App for iPad | Now: £2.99 | iTunes
- Kid Tripp platform game for iPad | Now: Free | iTunes
- Dark Nebula HD - Episode One for iPad | Now: Free | iTunes
- Bass Booster Pro for Android | Was: £1.30 Now: £0.65 | Google Play
- HD Widgets for Android | Now: £0.99 | Google Play
MISC
- Logitech Wireless Touchpad | Was: £44.99 Now: £11.99 | Amazon
- Mircrosoft LifeCam HD-3000 720p Webcam | Was: £29.99 Now: £15.99 | Amazon
- RINGKE Fusion Apple iPhone 5S Case bumper | Was: £25.00 Now: £8.99 | Amazon
- GreatSielf Legacy Ultra Slim Galaxy S4 case | Was: £24.99 Now: £7.99 | Amazon
- Ted Baker iPad 4 case | Was: £79.95 Now: £49.95 | Proporta
- iPhone 4 - Aluminium Skin | Was: £14.95 Now: £2.95 | Proporta
DVD
- The IT Crowd - Series 1-4 Box Set (DVD) | Now: £14.00 | Amazon